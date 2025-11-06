“Meeting” taking place “now” as Liverpool transfer target takes major step towards next move

Dayot Upamecano in action for Bayern Munich (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly be set to miss out on the transfer of Bayern Munich centre-back Dayot Upamecano, whose agent is in a meeting with Real Madrid right now.

That’s according to journalist Indy Kaila, who says the France international’s representatives are currently meeting with Real Madrid officials.

This is despite Upamecano also being linked with Liverpool, as reported exclusively here via the Daily Briefing recently, along with numerous other outlets.

See the X post below for the latest on Upamecano’s situation, as he perhaps now seems to be leaning towards Madrid as he nears the end of his contract at the Allianz Arena…

Dayot Upamecano’s agent with Real Madrid officials. The meeting take place now. — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 6, 2025

Upamecano could be a superb signing for Real on a free transfer, with the 27-year-old performing at an exceptionally high level for Bayern in recent years.

Dayot Upamecano transfer update could be mixed news for Liverpool

Upamecano moving to Real over Liverpool might not actually be entirely bad news for the Reds due to their own situation with Ibrahima Konate coming towards the end of his contract.

Konate has been a key player in the LFC defence in recent times, and it remains to be seen if he’ll sign a new deal.

However, if Los Blancos are holding talks over signing Upamecano, it could mean that Konate won’t get the chance to move to the Bernabeu, which might therefore persuade him to put pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield instead.

As reported on the Daily Briefing, there have been concerns about Konate’s future in recent times, with Madrid looking at him after also considering Arsenal’s William Saliba until he ended up signing a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Upamecano is another strong option for Real, though, so it will be interesting to see if Konate ends up with any other potential suitors in the weeks and months ahead.