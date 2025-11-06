Manchester United have been linked with Dell (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing up an exciting potential transfer move for highly-rated Bahia wonderkid striker Dell.

The 17-year-old Brazilian is drawing comparisons with Manchester City and Norway front-man Erling Haaland, with the Red Devils scouting him extensively in recent times.

It seems Man Utd have received positive feedback after officials travelled to watch Dell, and they now look the favourites to win the race for his signature.

One imagines United might need to move fast if they want to snap up Dell, who is impressing at youth level and who is sure to soon have other big European clubs chasing him.

Can Manchester United win the race for Dell transfer?

United spent many years over-spending on failed superstar signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but they seem to be doing their bit to smarten up their recruitment now.

MUFC fans will no doubt hope this means they can identify the best young players like Dell before their rivals, and land them without having to spend a fortune.

Of course for now most United fans will be focusing on how to buy tickets for Tottenham vs Man United in the Premier League this weekend, but modern supporters also always have one eye on the latest transfer news.

While Ruben Amorim’s side will likely be linked with other more familiar names, it seems Dell is now another one well worth keeping an eye on.

Dell to be the next Brazilian success story in the Premier League?

Dell could be following other Brazilian wonderkids who’ve recently made their name moving to English football at a young age.

We’re seeing Estevao Willian tearing it up at Chelsea this season, while Andrey Santos will surely be another on the Blues’ books to watch out for this season.

Going further back, we’ve also seen Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus moving to the Premier League at a young age and developing into top players for big clubs.

It will be interesting to see if Dell can also enjoy success like that if he moves to United, or if he’ll struggle like we’ve seen Endrick struggle since moving from Palmeiras to Real Madrid.

Vitor Roque also moved to Europe at a young age and flopped at Barcelona, though he’s improved since returning to Brazil and he’s now another Brazilian forward being linked with a move to the Premier League with Chelsea.