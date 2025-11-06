Sources: “They wanted…” – Man United & Real Madrid transfer talks collapse

Endrick and Rodrygo Goes on the Real Madrid bench (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Manchester United are understood to have held some talks with Real Madrid over a loan transfer for Brazilian forward Endrick.

However, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing, one key issue was that Man Utd wanted to have the option to make the deal permanent, which Real were absolutely not prepared to discuss.

Los Blancos’ talks with the Red Devils now look to have fallen through, with Endrick instead looking likely to head out to Lyon on a straightforward loan deal.

Endrick has struggled for playing time at the Bernabeu and he’ll surely want to be playing regular first-team football to aid his development.

It seems Real also want that for the 19-year-old, who could then return to the Spanish capital with more experience and challenge for a place next season.

Manchester United looked at Endrick as they target forward transfer

As my sources told me, United seriously considered Endrick due to wanting a signing up front this January amid doubts over Joshua Zirkzee.

“United officials engaged in behind-the-scenes talks with their counterparts at Madrid,” my source told me.

“Endrick is one of the players they’ve been looking at for January, but they wanted the option to make the move permanent. Real Madrid only wanted a straight loan, and so now it’s Lyon leading the race.”

As also reported on the Daily Briefing before, it looks like Zirkzee will seek a way out of United this winter, and the club could let him go, though only if they can bring in a replacement.

It will be interesting to see how Ruben Amorim’s front line looks after January, but it certainly seems like the team would benefit from some change after a slow start made by summer signing Benjamin Sesko.