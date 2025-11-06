Ezri Konsa of Aston Villa (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are reportedly interested in signing Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa and there’s a belief they could get a deal done on the cheap.

Konsa has been a key player for Villa in the last few years, and it’s also seen him break into the England squad.

It could now earn him a big move to an elite European side as Inter are said to be keen on the 28-year-old, who could be available for just €35m, according to L’Interista.

Konsa looks like he could surely make the step up to playing for someone like Inter, and he’ll likely be tempted by the opportunity, which could be bad news for Villa’s hopes of keeping him.

Aston Villa to lose Ezri Konsa after other major player sales?

Villa have endured frustration in the transfer market at times in recent times, having been under pressure to cash in on players to keep in line with the Premier League’s PSR laws.

This saw AVFC let Douglas Luiz go to Juventus last summer, while Jhon Duran then left for Al Nassr in January, followed by Jacob Ramsey being sold to Newcastle United this year.

Konsa isn’t getting any younger, so it might also make sense for Villa to cash in on him now, even if €35m isn’t that much for someone who’s been really important in Unai Emery’s squad.

Villa fans will no doubt hope they keep Konsa, but Inter’s interest will surely be a concern, and it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks and months ahead.

If Villa do end up selling Konsa for €35m then it could help fund the signing of a replacement in defence, but it surely won’t be easy to find someone who can replicate what he’s brought to the team.