“Make no mistake…” – Source vows Man United star will push for transfer away this January

Kobbie Mainoo in action for Man United vs Brentford (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

I’ve reported here before about Kobbie Mainoo looking likely to leave Manchester United this January, and I’ve been given further information about the clubs pursuing him.

With Mainoo continuing to struggle for regular playing time under Ruben Amorim, it is widely expected that the England international will push to leave Old Trafford this winter, even if the line from the club is that they don’t want to let him leave, having prevented him from doing so in the summer.

However, as first reported in my latest Daily Briefing exclusive, it looks highly unlikely Mainoo will back down on this. “They stopped him leaving in the summer, but make no mistake, he wants out, and the club know that,” one source told me this morning.

Having spoken further to other well-connected figures close to the agents industry, I can also reveal as many as ten clubs want Mainoo this January, with varying degrees of interest.

Napoli lead Kobbie Mainoo transfer race, but Premier League an option too

As others have reported, and as I mentioned last month, there is strong and concrete interest from Napoli. They wanted Mainoo in the summer and it’s still felt that they’re leading the race for his signature.

However, I can also add nine names to that list. They are as follows:

Chelsea

Tottenham

Manchester City

Newcastle United

Leeds United

Everton

Barcelona

Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Chelsea are also long-time admirers of Mainoo and we’ve seen them raid United in recent times for the likes of Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho. I can’t confirm this for now, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Mainoo’s name has come up in previous contacts between the two teams.

Leeds showed an interest in a loan in the summer, but it never got to an advanced stage, while some of my sources also indicated that the likes of Manchester City and Newcastle have cooled their interest.

The interest from La Liga’s big three is genuine, with Atletico understood to be showing the strongest interest, though Real and Barca are also aware of Mainoo’s situation and keeping an eye on how it develops.

With Conor Gallagher possibly being set to leave Atletico, there could be room for Mainoo to come in as a replacement, but rivals Real are widely reported as prioritising another profile of midfielder.

Will United regret letting Mainoo go?

United fans may well be concerned by the prospect of a talented homegrown player being allowed to leave, but it would most likely just be a loan for now.

Still, it’s hard to see Mainoo having a future at Old Trafford as things stand, with Amorim simply not giving him enough opportunities.

The Portuguese tactician has defended and praised Mainoo publicly, but the player is understood to be “baffled” by the fact that this has not led to more chances to show what he can do.

Casemiro’s improved recent form will undoubtedly have helped his cause, but there’s arguably still room for Mainoo to play ahead of someone like Manuel Ugarte from time to time.

If Mainoo leaves permanently and ends up shining for another major European club it’s going to look rather embarrassing again for the Red Devils, who have seen the likes of Scott McTominay, Rasmus Hojlund and Antony improve a great deal after leaving.