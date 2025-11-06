Manager wants better attitude from Leeds player

Noah Okafor celebrates Brenden Aaronson's goal for Leeds
Noah Okafor celebrates Brenden Aaronson's goal for Leeds (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

One Leeds United player has been given some advice on his attitude after failing to make it to the national team squad once again.

That player is 25-year-old winger Noah Okafor, who continues to be snubbed by Switzerland manager Murat Yakin despite being in the Premier League and having a decent impact at Elland Road.

Okafor previously looked like an elite young talent at former club AC Milan, but it hasn’t quite worked out that way for him as he is now at a club fighting for survival in the English top flight.

It seems Yakin wants more from Okafor, as he explained his decision to once again snub him for an international call-up.

Noah Okafor told how he can improve and regain Switzerland place

Noah Okafor in action for Leeds
Noah Okafor in action for Leeds (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Okafor has 24 caps and two goals for the Swiss national team, so one imagines there might be a place for him again at some point in the future.

However, it’s also clear that Yakin is prepared to set high standards and make an example of a big name.

Discussing how Okafor can get back into the fold, he said: “I’ve spoken with Okafor repeatedly, telling him what I expect from him on and off the pitch. I hope my words eventually get through to him.

“We’ll continue to monitor him. Attacking players are also measured by their goalscoring [record]. Those who are currently in the squad have an advantage over Okafor in that regard.”

