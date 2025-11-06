“Something to watch” – Liverpool face competition to sign “exceptional” wonderkid

Givairo Read in action for Feyenoord against Aston Villa (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly face competition for the potential transfer of Feyenoord right-back Givairo Read as his reputation continues to grow.

The talented 19-year-old is establishing himself as one of the finest young defenders in Europe at the moment, with Bayern Munich said to be stepping up their interest.

CaughtOffside have previously reported on Liverpool’s interest in Read, and our understanding remains that he’s on a list of players being closely monitored at Anfield.

Liverpool are therefore likely to be one of the Premier League clubs referenced in a report by TEAMtalk, who also report that Bayern are really keen on Read.

Liverpool to battle Bayern for Givairo Read transfer?

Read looks like he could be an ideal signing for LFC in the near future as they still have issues at right-back following the summer departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jeremie Frimpong joined from Bayer Leverkusen but hasn’t started all that convincingly, while Conor Bradley has been in and out of Arne Slot’s starting line up, with Dominik Szoboszlai occasionally being forced to fill in out of position on the right-hand side of defence.

Read could surely be a better option, but it seems that Liverpool and other English clubs will face competition from Bayern.

Still, “The interest from the Premier League is something to watch”, as per the source quoted in TEAMtalk’s report.

Who is “exceptional” Givairo Read?

Read looks like a player with a big future after already becoming such a key player for Feyenoord, and he’s earned big praise from his manager Robin van Persie.

The TEAMtalk report quotes Van Persie as saying: “Givairo plays like he’s been in the first team for years. His decision-making and leadership are exceptional for his age.”

That’s high praise indeed for the Netherlands Under-21 international, who will surely be poached by a bigger club before too long.

As per ESPN, Read has also previously admitted to being a fan of Liverpool, though he also expressed a fondness for Barcelona.