Talks delayed: Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea handed potential transfer boost

Kenan Yildiz of Juventus in action against Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among the suitors for Juventus attacking midfielder Kenan Yildiz, along with their Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Turkey international is establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in world football, and it could be tricky for Juve to keep hold of him.

Still, it seems talks over a new Juventus contract have been scheduled to take place once certain structural changes are made at the club, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The report notes that Yildiz has previously expressed a desire to stay at Juventus, but one imagines the delay in sorting out a new deal could be a boost for the likes of Liverpool.

Kenan Yildiz transfer situation: What we know so far

As previously reported, we’ve been informed of Chelsea having a strong interest in Yildiz, though he’s alongside other big-name attacking midfielders like Morgan Rogers on their list of targets for 2026.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano later confirmed Chelsea’s interest on YouTube (watch here), while Liverpool have also been strongly linked with Yildiz by a post from Indy Kaila in the last few days…

Exclusive ? According to sources, super agent Jorge Mendes has met TWO English ??????? clubs in the last few weeks. We understand @LFC are one of them ??? ??????? ??? ????? ?????? This deal only can happen if one of the high #lfc earners are to leave in… pic.twitter.com/JRNH5fhhDs — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 5, 2025

Yildiz will clearly have plenty of exciting options available to him if he is to leave Juventus, but it’s perhaps still too early to know for sure if that will happen.

Where should Kenan Yildiz move next?

If Yildiz is to move, it will be interesting to see which club he sees as the most tempting destination.

Chelsea’s project is built around youth, so he could do well to go there to ensure he gets the chance to play regularly and develop.

Still, Liverpool have more recently won major honours, so might be seen as more tempting to help Yildiz lift major silverware in his career.

The Reds already have a similar player in Florian Wirtz, however, so it remains to be seen if they could fit both of those into their XI.