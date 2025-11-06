Embarrassment for Liverpool as player they sold is out-scoring £300m’s worth of new signings

Luis Diaz has shone since leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich (Photo by Catherine Steenkeste, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool look like they made a massive mistake in this summer’s transfer window when they decided to let Luis Diaz join Bayern Munich whilst spending huge sums on rebuilding their attack.

The Reds were superb as they won the Premier League title last season, with Diaz playing a key part as he scored 13 league goals in 36 appearances.

Surprisingly, Diaz was allowed to leave Liverpool for Bayern for just £65m, while the Merseyside giants splashed the cash on new attacking players who just haven’t clicked at all.

See below as Diaz is now on ten goals in all competitions this season, more than Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak, and Florian Wirtz combined…

Liverpool sold Luis Diaz to Bayern this summer and spent £300m on new attacking players. The result? Diaz – 10 goals

Ekitike – 6 goals

Isak – 1 goal

Wirtz – 0 goals pic.twitter.com/aPUmah1VIt — Mark Brus (@MarkBrusCOS) November 6, 2025

Ekitike has started well for LFC since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt, but so far the huge sums of money spent on Isak and Wirtz has looked like a colossal waste.

Isak has not been fully fit and has just one goal to his name, while Wirtz is yet to score at all. These are players that cost £125m and £113m, respectively.

Can Liverpool’s misfiring forwards turn things around?

Although Arne Slot’s side are back to winning ways with two victories on the bounce against Aston Villa and Real Madrid, there have been major concerns all over the pitch this season.

Not only is Diaz out-scoring Liverpool’s new attackers, but he also has more than Mohamed Salah (5) and Cody Gakpo (4) so far, with those two under-performing in comparison to what we saw from them last season.

There’ll now be plenty of their fans wondering how to buy Manchester City vs Liverpool tickets for the big game at the Etihad Stadium this weekend, whilst also preparing themselves for a potential bloodbath that could all but end their title hopes before we’re even midway through November.

Player Games Goals Assists Luis Diaz 15 10 4 Hugo Ekitike 15 6 1 Mohamed Salah 15 5 3 Cody Gakpo 14 4 3 Alexander Isak 8 1 1 Florian Wirtz 15 0 2

Liverpool have conceded 24 goals in all competitions already, and you have to fear what the in-form Erling Haaland could do to them this weekend.

In happier times, the Reds could perhaps have hoped for their front-line to bail them out, but it doesn’t look like that’s happening right now.

Perhaps we’ll soon see the best of Isak once he gets up to full fitness, but how much longer can Liverpool wait for Wirtz to settle in and finally look like a £100m-plus player?

In Diaz, Liverpool had a proven Premier League player who contributed high numbers of goals and assists every season. How they could do with someone like him in their line up this weekend.