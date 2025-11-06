Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on prior a the Premier League match vs Liverpool. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are interested in signing the FC Koln winger Said El Mala.

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe and has performed well for the German club. He has recorded four goals and two assists in nine league appearances this season, so it is no surprise that top teams want to secure his signature, as per Football Insider.

Said El Mala is a top prospect

The German under-21 international is expected to develop into a top-class player with the right guidance, and a move to the Premier League could be exciting for him.

However, he has a contract with the German club until 2028. It will be extremely difficult for Liverpool, Manchester United, or Chelsea to convince the German outfit to sell him. They will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable amount of money.

It is no secret that Liverpool and Chelsea need more quality and depth on the flanks. Liverpool have not been able to replace Luis Diaz properly. Chelsea have brought in multiple attacking talents this summer, but they could still use more unpredictability on the flanks. The German would be an excellent addition for both clubs.

Man United keen on El Mala

As far as Manchester United are concerned, they have signed Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha during the summer transfer window. They will not be able to accommodate the 19-year-old in the starting lineup if he joins the club.

El Mala should look to join a club where he will play regularly. Moving to Liverpool or Chelsea might be ideal for him.

It remains to be seen whether the three Premier League clubs decide to test the waters with an offer in the coming months. They might have to pay a premium in order to convince the German outfit.