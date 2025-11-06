Marc Guehi warming up for Crystal Palace (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly now the clear favourites to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as Real Madrid look to be out of the race.

The England international is coming towards the end of his contract with Palace, making him a free agent in time for next summer’s transfer window.

As previously reported for CaughtOffside, Liverpool remain confident of signing Guehi even after missing out on him in the summer.

It seems not much has changed with Guehi’s situation, with AS reporting that the Reds remain the most likely next destination for him despite interest from other clubs.

The Spanish outlet state that a move to Real Madrid now looks virtually impossible due to the player’s wage demands, even if he had been of interest to Los Blancos.

Marc Guehi heading for Liverpool on a free transfer?

One imagines we might still see some further twists and turns in this saga, but overall it seems that Guehi is still focusing on Liverpool as his next club.

LFC came so close to signing the 25-year-old in the summer until Palace cancelled the deal late on, but it seems he’ll still get his wish to move to Anfield.

AS do also mention Bayern Munich, however, so it will be interesting to see if they can still hijack the deal at some point in the coming months.

? Virgil van Dijk praised "outstanding" Conor Bradley for how he kept Vinicius Jr quiet! ?? pic.twitter.com/poXve6TkX7 — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 5, 2025

Marc Guehi to replace Ibrahima Konate?

AS mention Real Madrid’s interest in other centre-backs, and one of those is Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate – another player in the final few months of his contract.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool could still perhaps persuade Konate to sign a new contract, but if he does end up leaving on a free, then replacing him with another free agent in Guehi looks like ideal business.

Konate has been a key player for Liverpool, but Guehi is a similarly top talent who’s proven in the Premier League, so he could ensure the Frenchman isn’t missed.