Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The England international defender is valued at €35 million, and Liverpool are interested in securing his signature. Manchester City have been linked with Konsa as well.

Inter Milan also keen on Ezri Konsa

According to a report from L’Interista, Inter Milan are also interested in him. The 28-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League regularly, and there is no doubt that he has the qualities to play for the best clubs in the world.

Liverpool are in desperate need of a quality central defender. They failed to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window. They have looked quite mediocre defensively, and they need to improve in that area of the pitch. Signing a quality central defender would be ideal for them. It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the England international.

Where will Konsa end up?

The opportunity to join the Premier League champions could be exciting for him.

Inter Milan are one of the biggest clubs in the world as well, but the player might prefer to continue in England. Furthermore, Liverpool have more financial resources compared to the Italian club, and they might be able to offer him a better contract.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The defender has shown his ability with Aston Villa, and he could look to take the next step in his career now. He is 28, and this could be his final opportunity to join a big club. He will want to compete in the Champions League regularly and fight for trophies. Liverpool will be able to provide him with that platform.

The move to Italy would represent a unique challenge for him at this stage of his career. It remains to be seen whether Inter Milan can convince him to move out of England and join them.