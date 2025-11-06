(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are plotting a winter raid on Nottingham Forest for their midfield mainstay Elliot Anderson.

After a poor start to the season under Ruben Amorim, things have finally started to click for Manchester United. In order to build on it, the Red Devils have already started planning for the winter transfer window. The Portuguese manager seeks more quality in midfield, and they have already identified a top target.

According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United are keen on signing Elliot Anderson, as they look to further bolster their midfield. They see the Newcastle graduate as an ideal fit for Amorim’s system and are gearing up to make a move in January. Anderson has been described as a “very good player” by Amorim.

Anderson, who joined the Tricky Trees in the summer of 2024, has managed to establish himself as one of their mainstays in no time. The 23-year-old’s impressive performances have helped him break into the England national team, and he has also been placed on the wishlist of some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Manchester United are keen on Anderson

While he is still relatively young, Anderson has shown a lot of maturity. His ability to feature in any role in the centre of the park, along with his composure on the ball, are major reasons why Manchester United are ready to push for his signature.

With Kobbie Mainoo’s future uncertain, Manuel Ugarte failing to make an impact, and Casemiro in the final phase of his career, the Red Devils certainly need more quality in the centre of the park. They are extensively scouting the Nottingham midfielder ahead of a potential transfer.

Amorim might struggle to sign Anderson

While they consider him an ideal fit for their project, signing him won’t be that straightforward. His contract at Nottingham runs until the summer of 2029, and having forked out just £35 million to sign him, the Tricky Trees could now demand between £100 million and £120 million.

The financial side of things can certainly prove to be very tricky for the Red Devils, who did spend heavily during the summer as well.