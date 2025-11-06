Ruben Amorim acknowledges the Manchester United fans after losing to Brentford (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly scouting the RB Salzburg prodigy Kerim Alajbegovic.

According to a report from Sport Bild (h/t SportWitness), they are scouting the 18-year-old, and they could look to make a move for him in the future. Alajbegovic has been linked with Chelsea as well.

Kerim Alajbegovic is in fine form

The winger has done quite well in the Austrian league, and top clubs are monitoring his progress. Manchester United are scouting him extensively, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move.

Meanwhile, they will face competition from the German club Bayer Leverkusen. They are determined to win the race for his signature.

Alajbegovic joined the Austrian club RB Salzburg from Leverkusen’s youth academy last summer, and the German outfit have a buyback option. They will certainly be the favourites to get the deal done.

The 18-year-old has the tools to develop into a quality player in the future, and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can sign him. They are looking to build a team for the future, and signing one of the best young talents in European football would be ideal.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international plays as a winger, and he will add some unpredictability to the Manchester United attack.

Alajbegovic should look to play regularly

The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world could be tempting for him. However, he needs to focus on his development for now. He should look to join a club that offers regular opportunities.

Sitting on the bench at a club like Manchester United will not benefit him. He is unlikely to get opportunities ahead of Bryan Mbeumo and Mathias Künia. Perhaps a move back to Leverkusen would be ideal for him. If he continues to develop and fulfil his potential, he will have plenty of opportunities to join elite clubs in the future.

Manchester United has a proven track record of grooming young players. There is no doubt that they could help the 18-year-old develop as well. However, the move might not be ideal for the player right now.