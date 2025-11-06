“I think the big reason…” – Amorim explains one big difference between Man United this season and last season

Ruben Amorim shouts instructions during Man United's draw vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has explained one big thing going in his favour this season that wasn’t the case for him last term.

When asked in his press conference today about Man Utd’s improved injury record so far in this campaign, Amorim made it clear that the key difference for his side now is the extra time off due to a lack of European football in midweek.

The Red Devils were also knocked out of the Carabao Cup early, which, although not ideal, does seem to have helped the team a bit as it’s meant more of a break between games and more time for Amorim to work with his players on the training ground.

We now seem to be seeing that pay off for United, who look to be improving and playing Amorim’s style of football better than they were.

Ruben Amorim on benefits of Manchester United having more time off

When asked about the team’s improved fitness this season, Amorim said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News: “I think the big reason is one game every week. You can give an extra day to the players that you know that could struggle in the next training, so I think that is the big reason.”

It will certainly be interesting to see how this helps United as the season goes on, especially as their other rivals going for the title and the top four have more games in their schedule.

Liverpool have already shown signs of struggling with such a hefty workload, while Arsenal’s form has remained good but they have numerous key players out injured.

Tottenham are up next for United, and they’ve been pretty inconsistent so far, putting in some decent displays in the Champions League, which they qualified for after beating United in last season’s Europa League final, but with some disappointing results in the Premier League so far, particularly home defeats to Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Chelsea.