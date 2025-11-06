Tonali namechecks Isak when speaking about leaving Newcastle

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali in action (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has issued a somewhat unconvincing response to questions about his future, mentioning Alexander Isak in the process.

Isak ended up leaving Newcastle in a slightly ugly summer saga that saw him go on strike before eventually getting his desired transfer to Liverpool.

Tonali is another Newcastle player likely to attract interest from bigger clubs in the near future, and the Italy international hasn’t exactly done much to play the transfer rumours down.

Big names around Europe like Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have been linked with Tonali in recent times, and it seems he doesn’t want to commit too strongly to Newcastle.

Sandro Tonali namechecks Alexander Isak when discussing transfer situation

When asked by reporters about his future at St James’ Park, Tonali admitted he didn’t want to say he’d stay at the club before then potentially changing his mind and leaving in a similar manner to Isak.

“I’m happy, not just for one more year here, but I’m happy for the people, for the fans, for every player, every member of the staff here in Newcastle. Every day I work to win every game. I work for every person in Newcastle,” Tonali said.