Tottenham Hotspur learn what they must do to secure the services of Juventus attacking mainstay Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian international’s future has been a major talking point for some time. His contract expires at the end of the season, and while he could choose to renew with Juventus, Vlahovic might also be available on a free transfer next summer.

His future might depend on his relationship with the new Juventus manager, Luciano Spalletti. But there are other factors which could decide where he ends up playing his football next season.

Tottenham have emerged as a potential destination, and according to Corriere dello Sport via SportWitness, the North London club will have to offer him significant wages and a decent signing-on bonus to get their hands on the former Fiorentina star.

Dusan Vlahovic revival at Juventus

Vlahovic has had his ups and downs at Juventus. While it seemed he had lost his place in the team towards the end of last season, the 25-year-old has once again turned things around. He is now considered an indispensable part of their team.

Reports suggest he will be one of the first names on their team sheet under Spalletti. Despite that, his future is still up in the air as his contract runs out next summer. The Serbian international is open to penning a new deal at the Turin-based club, but he wants a significant financial package.

Vlahovic makes his demands known

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri are ready to hand him a new long-term deal, but only if he is willing to lower his wage demands, as they want to keep their finances in check. It seems unlikely that Vlahovic will lower his demands as he enters the prime years of his career, especially with no shortage of interest in him.

He wants a top salary and signing-on bonus, whether that be from his current employers or interest clubs like Tottenham. The North London club are looking for a new number nine as Dominic Solanke has struggled to stay fit.

Thomas Frank wants a proven goal scorer, and Vlahovic fits the bill. They already know what needs to be done to try and secure his services on a free transfer. With other top clubs in the picture, it will be interesting to see if they can reach a pre-agreement in January.