Atletico Madrid are looking to beat Tottenham and Real Madrid to the signature of Argentine defensive sensation Lautaro Rivero.

Rivero’s sensational rise at River Plate has not only helped him break into the Argentine national team, but it has also placed him on the wishlist of Tottenham, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid.

Lautaro Rivero is in demand

The European giants are eager to sign the 22-year-old as they look to strengthen their backline. According to DSports via SportWitness, the Spanish side are aiming to get ahead of Tottenham and Real Madrid in the race to sign Rivero.

The Argentine centre-back had an impressive year-long loan spell at Central Cordoba, and it has helped him break into River Plate’s starting XI. He has displayed great maturity, and his game-reading ability and man-marking skills are key reasons why Diego Simeone is eager to add him to his squad.

Atletico and Real Madrid are pushing for Rivero

He wants more quality at the back and feels Rivero could help them in the short as well as the long run. Los Rojiblancos are pushing hard to sign the 22-year-old, who is also on the wishlist of Tottenham and Real Madrid.

Thomas Frank wants to strengthen his defensive rotation, and Rivero could be a valuable addition to his squad. Meanwhile, Los Blancos are constantly looking for young players with massive potential, and they consider the Argentine international an ideal fit for their project.

With David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger’s future up in the air, Rivero could be a great long-term replacement option. Atletico are confident about convincing him about their project, but they might struggle on the financial side of things, as he is protected by a massive €87 million release clause.