Tottenham have undergone significant off-field changes in recent months. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are all keeping tabs on Brentford striker Igor Thiago ahead of a potential transfer.

Igor Thiago is enjoying a breakthrough season at Brentford, and his performances have resulted in interest from some of the biggest clubs in the country.

According to Trivela and ESPN Brazil via SportWitness, Tottenham, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United are all keen on signing the Brazilian striker. All three clubs are closely monitoring his progress and have already enquired about his availability.

After coming up the ranks and making a name for himself at Cruzeiro, the 24-year-old had impressive spells at Ludogorets and Club Brugge before joining Brentford in the summer of 2024.

Igor Thiago’s time at Brentford

He didn’t have the best of starts to life in the Premier League as two serious knee injuries meant he was on the pitch for a total of just 169 minutes last season. However, Igor Thiago has completely turned things around in the ongoing campaign.

Following the departure of Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, he has been handed a starting role in the team, and the Brazilian striker is backing it up with sensational performances. In his 10 league outings, he has found the back of the net on six occasions; only Erling Haaland has a better record in the English top flight.

Having found the back of the net against teams like Liverpool and Manchester United, his stock has risen significantly. Igor Thiago now finds himself on the wishlist of Tottenham, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Premier League trio are making moves to sign Thiago

All three clubs are scouting him and have already established contact to understand what it would take to sign him. With Dominic Solanke struggling to stay fit, Spurs are keen on adding him to their squad.

Despite having signed two strikers in the summer, the Magpies still seek more quality in the final third and consider the 24-year-old an ideal fit for their project. Meanwhile, Unai Emery is looking for someone who can rival Ollie Watkins for a place in the XI, and he would love to have the Brentford striker on his side.

All three clubs might struggle to sign him, as Brentford won’t want to lose another top star after having parted ways with Mbeumo and Wissa in the summer. With his contract running until the summer of 2029, the Bees will certainly have the upper hand in negotiations.