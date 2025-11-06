Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, looks on. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace are both interested in signing Inter Milan centre-back Yann Bisseck, who will cost €50 million.

Yann Bisseck could end up parting ways with Inter Milan in the upcoming transfer window. While he was a constant feature in their XI last season, a lot has changed this time around. The German defender hasn’t been at his best, and reports suggest the Italian giants could cash in on him to balance their books and reinforce other positions on the pitch.

Tottenham and Crystal Palace are two Premier League clubs that have been linked with the 24-year-old. Both clubs seek more quality at the back and are willing to bet on him despite his recent struggles. Meanwhile, a report from Fichajes suggests Inter want around €50 million to sanction the departure of Bisseck.

Inter Milan could cash in on Yann Bisseck

The German international joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 from Danish side AGF in a deal worth around €7 million. While he only had limited opportunities in his debut campaign, Bisseck was one of their standout performers last season.

However, he has failed to replicate that form and has found himself on the bench on the majority of occasions. While his contract runs until the summer of 2029, Inter are considering cashing in on him amidst interest from the likes of Tottenham and Crystal Palace.

Premier League clubs are ready to battle for Bisseck

Thomas Frank is looking to further strengthen his defensive options by signing the 1.96-metre-tall defender. Meanwhile, the Eagles see him as an ideal long-term replacement for Marc Guehi, whose contract is running out.

While Crystal Palace are ready to push hard for his signature, Spurs are considered to be the most serious suitors at this stage. Inter’s initial demand is around €50 million, but if reports are to be believed, they might accept offers north of €35 million.