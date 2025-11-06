Nuno Espirito Santo may want a new signing or two at West Ham. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs are set to battle it out for Feyenoord midfield sensation Quinten Timber, who could be available for free next summer.

Quinten Timber’s future has become a big talking point. His consistent performances for Feyenoord, along with his contract situation, have put him on the radar of several top clubs in England. Mikel Arteta once labelled him as ‘really good’.

According to a report from Fichajes, Premier League clubs could battle it out for the signature of the Dutch international, whose contract runs out at the end of the season. West Ham United, along with other top clubs in the country, have him on their wishlist.

Timber, who returned to his childhood club Feyenoord in the summer of 2022, has only gone from strength to strength in recent seasons. He has become an integral part of the first team, and his consistent performances have helped him break into the Dutch national team.

Timber has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United as well.

Timber could be heading to the Premier League

While he prefers playing as a central midfielder, the 24-year-old is equally effective in a holding role. His performances, along with his massive potential, have placed him on the radar of English clubs.

His current deal with Feyenoord runs out next summer, and since a new deal is nowhere in the picture, Premier League clubs see this as a great opportunity to sign a top-quality player on a bargain.

Feyenoord could sell Quinten Timber in January

The Eredivisie outfit would love to extend his stay at the club, but if they fail to do so before the turn of the calendar, they could look to cash in on him mid-season. Feyenoord could be willing to accept offers as low as €20 million for the Dutch midfielder.

After a poor start to the season, West Ham is certainly seeking more quality in midfield, and Timber could help their cause. However, they could face significant competition for his signature.