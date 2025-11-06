Report: Wolves make enquiry for 46-year-old manager highly-rated across Europe

Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by
Wolves need a new manager. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wolves have been quite poor in the Premier League this season, and manager Vitor Pereira has been shown the door.

Wolves decided to part ways with the manager on Sunday after their eighth Premier League defeat of the season. They are yet to bring in a quality replacement for him, and it appears that they are already making moves.

Abel Ferreira on Wolves radar

According to reports, they have enquired about the Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira.

Wolves were beaten by Fulham last week, and they decided to pull the trigger. They will need to bring in a quality replacement now. They are one of the favourites to go down this season, and appointing a quality manager might help them fight back and save their season.

The report from ESPN Brazil claims that an approach has been made for Abel Ferreira, and Wolves are yet to submit an official proposal for him.

More Stories / Latest News
Players of Leicester City
Report: 21-year-old playmaker likely to complete a permanent exit from Leicester
Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on
Report: Liverpool to battle Euro giants for 28-year-old England international
Ruben Amorim acknowledges the Manchester United fans after losing to Brentford
Report: Man United scouting 18-year-old attacking sensation ahead of potential move

Can Ferreira turn it around?

Abel Ferreira celebrates a win
Abel Ferreira, Head Coach of Palmeiras, celebrates after winning and advancing to the final following the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2025 semi-final. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

The Portuguese manager is highly rated across Europe, and he has been linked with clubs like Nottingham Forest and Chelsea as well. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. His attacking philosophy could be an exciting fit for Wolves.

There is no doubt that they have quality players at their disposal. Pereira was not able to bring out the best in his team. It will be interesting to see if Abel Ferreira can turn things around if he is appointed as the manager of the Premier League club.

The 46-year-old is a quality manager with a bright future, and Wolves would do well to secure his signature. They must look to bring a quality manager before the January window opens so that he can plan for potential transfer moves in the middle of the season. Wolves might need quality additions in order to survive.

More Stories Abel Ferreira

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *