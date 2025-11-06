Wolves need a new manager. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Wolves have been quite poor in the Premier League this season, and manager Vitor Pereira has been shown the door.

Wolves decided to part ways with the manager on Sunday after their eighth Premier League defeat of the season. They are yet to bring in a quality replacement for him, and it appears that they are already making moves.

Abel Ferreira on Wolves radar

According to reports, they have enquired about the Palmeiras manager Abel Ferreira.

Wolves were beaten by Fulham last week, and they decided to pull the trigger. They will need to bring in a quality replacement now. They are one of the favourites to go down this season, and appointing a quality manager might help them fight back and save their season.

The report from ESPN Brazil claims that an approach has been made for Abel Ferreira, and Wolves are yet to submit an official proposal for him.

Can Ferreira turn it around?

The Portuguese manager is highly rated across Europe, and he has been linked with clubs like Nottingham Forest and Chelsea as well. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. His attacking philosophy could be an exciting fit for Wolves.

There is no doubt that they have quality players at their disposal. Pereira was not able to bring out the best in his team. It will be interesting to see if Abel Ferreira can turn things around if he is appointed as the manager of the Premier League club.

The 46-year-old is a quality manager with a bright future, and Wolves would do well to secure his signature. They must look to bring a quality manager before the January window opens so that he can plan for potential transfer moves in the middle of the season. Wolves might need quality additions in order to survive.