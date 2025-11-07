(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on his situation, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him at the end of the season. He is one of the best midfielders in the world right now, and Real Madrid would do well to secure his signature. They are lacking in control and creativity in the middle of the park since the departure of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos.

Signing the World Cup winner could prove to be a wise decision. However, the player is happy at Liverpool, and he is not forcing an exit. It is unlikely that the Spanish outfit will be able to get the deal done at the end of the season.

Alexis Mac Allister happy at Liverpool

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “This speculation about Mac Allister and Real Madrid has been going on for a while now. “The last few transfer windows, there has been talk about it. You just never know. “His dad previously has spoken about it before saying he was flattered by the interest and would never rule out a move to such a big club like Real Madrid. “To be fair to the player, he played down speculation in the summer, saying he is happy at Liverpool and there had been no contact made. “As it stands right now, it’s just speculation. He’s happy at Liverpool, Liverpool are happy with McAlister. So I don’t expect any move imminently on that one in there.”

Real Madrid could use Mac Allister

Real Madrid will aim to win League titles and the UEFA Champions League once again. They need quality players at their disposal. They need someone who will help control the tempo of the game and help them creatively in the middle of the park. The Argentine International certainly fits the profile. He has the ability to play for most teams in the world, and he could help them improve.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid can tempt him with a proposal at the end of the season.