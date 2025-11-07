£65m offer made: Liverpool bid for world class star who “wants” to join

Antoine Semenyo in action during Bournemouth's defeat to Manchester City (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly presented an offer worth £65m to Bournemouth for their star forward Antoine Semenyo, who wants to join the Reds.

That’s according to journalist Indy Kaila, who has recently linked Semenyo strongly with the Reds after the Ghana international’s electrifying form in the Premier League.

With six goals and three assists in his first ten league matches so far this season, Semenyo is one of the most in-form attacking players in Europe, and it’s surely only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club.

Bournemouth notably sold key players like Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez this summer, so one imagines they could be raided once again for a top talent like Semenyo.

See below for Indy Kaila’s latest update on the Semenyo to Liverpool transfer saga…

Exclusive ? We understand Liverpool have presented a offer to Bournemouth for Antoine Semenyo for around £65m ?? Bournemouth ? will release player if clause in the contract is met ??Special clause for 3 English clubs only ?? Antoine Semenyo wants @LFC move pic.twitter.com/1P93TeEYAn — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 7, 2025

As you can see, LFC are said to have presented an offer worth £65m to Bournemouth, while the 25-year-old is keen on the potential move.

Still, it seems nothing is done yet, with other clubs also interested, and with Bournemouth demanding that the clause is in his contract is met.

How reliable are the Antoine Semenyo to Liverpool links?

Indy Kaila hasn’t always been known for being that reliable, but in recent months he’s improved his reputation a lot after getting some big stories right in the summer.

He’s now one of the main names pushing the Semenyo to Liverpool story, but it’s perhaps one to take with a bit of a pinch of salt while other outlets aren’t covering it in quite the same way.

There have previously been links with Semenyo from iNews, but nothing as concrete or advanced as an actual bid being made.

Time will tell if this reporter got this right, but it is of course easy to imagine that Liverpool really like Semenyo, and could do with bringing him in as an upgrade on the ageing and out-of-form Mohamed Salah.

Liking a player and going through the formal process of trying to sign him are two very different things, however, so let’s see what this saga looks like when we get closer to January.