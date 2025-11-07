Report: Chelsea have not ruled out re-signing world class star from their CL-winning side

Antonio Rudiger in action for Real Madrid against Oviedo (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly emerging as potential transfer suitors for Real Madrid central defender Antonio Rudiger as he nears the end of his contract.

The experienced Germany international is set to become a free agent in summer 2026, and it remains to be seen if he’s staying at the Bernabeu.

It seems Real Madrid are open to re-starting contract talks with Rudiger, though he’s also someone who’s always stayed on the radar of his former club Chelsea, according to Marca.

The report notes that the Blues have never fully closed the door on bringing Rudiger back for a second spell, though it remains to be seen how likely this actually is.

Antonio Rudiger was a star at Chelsea but would he fit their current transfer philosophy?

Rudiger was undoubtedly a star player during his time at Stamford Bridge, helping them win the Champions League in 2021, but it’s perhaps hard to see him coming back now.

Even if it would be a popular move for most Blues fans, it isn’t the kind of deal that fits in with what the club’s current owners are trying to do.

The 32-year-old is surely past his peak, and will be 33 next season, so CFC will surely continue to prioritise younger players who they can sign on long-term contracts.

Chelsea need a new centre-back

Chelsea could do with an experienced old head like Rudiger, but the truth is that they just need almost anyone who can come in and give them an upgrade on their current defensive options.

Enzo Maresca cannot be relying on the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo for much longer, while Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana have also been slightly disappointing.

Rudiger could perhaps do a similar job to Thiago Silva for Chelsea, who played on until his late 30s, but one imagines they’ll instead focus on players closer to their peak years.