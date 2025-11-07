Pundit claims Arsenal star “has a little bit more” than recent Ballon d’Or winner

Declan Rice celebrates with his Arsenal teammates (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice arguably has a bit more to his game even than recent Ballon d’Or winner Rodri of Manchester City, according to Jody Morris.

The Gunners splashed the cash to sign Rice from West Ham in the summer of 2023, and it’s proven a great piece of business for them as he’s been a consistently world class performer at the Emirates Stadium.

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in 2024 for his performances for Man City, but former Chelsea man Morris actually thinks Rice has even more qualities.

Rice is undoubtedly up there now in the conversation about the best midfielders in the world, with Morris discussing how he compares to Rodri and also to Chelsea’s in-form midfield man Moises Caicedo.

Declan Rice is world class, says former Chelsea midfielder

Speaking to the Metro about Rice, Morris said: “For me, that type of midfielder, I think Rodri was the pinnacle when he won the Ballon d’Or.

“He hasn’t quite hit those levels [since] because of injury. I think he’s slightly different to Rice. I think Rice has a little bit more going forward.

“Rice can play as a No.6 at a really top-class level but I think you’re taking a little bit away from what he can offer when you get him to stay there.

“At the end of last season, and this season, he plays more as a No.8. But I think he’s right up there.”

Who’s better out of Rice and Caicedo?

Chelsea fans will no doubt feel that Caicedo is the better player, but Arsenal fans would surely not swap Rice for anyone.

Morris, despite his Blues bias, has simply stated that both of them are world class.

Singing Caicedo’s praises, he said: “I think Rice is a world-class player, I think Caicedo is a world-class player. Gravenberch, his levels last year, you have to say he had to be in the Team of the Year.”

On Caicedo, he added that he was well worth the big money CFC paid for him, saying: “Anyone who costs over £100m, you’re always going to have an extra focus on how well they do. But I certainly think he’s worth more than what we paid for him based on the level of his performances.

“Last season, he was outstanding. He’s even more confident this season when in possession.

“Not only is he producing goals, some of the passes he’s picking and his all-round display is that of an all-action midfielder.

“He’s not just a destroyer who intercepts and upsets the rhythm of the opposition. He’s going to break teams further up the pitch, like with the goal against Tottenham.

“For me he is phenomenal and he’s only going to get better. He’s becoming a leader in the dressing room.

“I don’t think you could pick anyone who’s performing better than him at the moment at Chelsea.”

Who would you pick out of Rice and Caicedo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!