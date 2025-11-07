Report confirms Chelsea are doing what they can to beat Real Madrid to world class playmaker

Nico Paz and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro, Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly made an enquiry for Como attacking midfielder and Real Madrid transfer target Nico Paz.

We’ve previously reported on Paz being a Chelsea target, and it now seems their plans to move for the Argentina international have been confirmed.

Paz has shone during his time in Serie A and it’s not too surprising to see that the 21-year-old is now on Chelsea’s radar as they continue their policy of recruiting the best young players in world football.

According to TBR Football, CFC have made an enquiry about Paz, but it looks like Real Madrid have the advantage in the race for his signature.

Real Madrid lead Chelsea in race for Nico Paz transfer

Paz was previously on Los Blancos’ books, and they have a buy-back clause for the young playmaker, who is also said to be keen to return and prove himself at the Bernabeu, according to TBR’s report.

This clearly won’t be an easy deal for Chelsea, but it will be interesting to see if the Blues continue to push to try to turn his head away from a move back to the Spanish capital.

Paz looks like he could be a great fit at Stamford Bridge, giving Enzo Maresca another top creative option to ensure he’s not too reliant on Cole Palmer, while it remains to be seen if loan signing Facundo Buonanotte will stay at the club permanently.

? Enzo Maresca explained his decision to make so many changes to his Chelsea XI as it backfired against Qarabag…? ©?UEFA 2025 pic.twitter.com/6SjerOhN4o — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 6, 2025

Still, if Paz has already made up his mind about going back to Real Madrid, then perhaps Chelsea are wasting their time.

Even if CFC are a huge club, it’s hard for even many of the biggest names to compete with the history and prestige of Real Madrid, so you can’t exactly blame Paz for making them his priority for his next move.