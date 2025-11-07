A general view of a Chelsea corner flag ahead of a Premier League match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are now willing to sanction the departure of Rodrygo for just €55 million, amidst interest from Chelsea.

Rodrygo’s future was one of the biggest talking points throughout the summer. He was constantly linked with a move away from the club, but in the end, the Brazilian international ended up staying.

The decision hasn’t worked out for either party, as Rodrygo has failed to establish himself as a key figure under Xabi Alonso. With him struggling to regain his top form, his value has also gone down. Rodrygo was once hailed as a “special” player.

According to DefensaCentral via Fichajes, Real Madrid have lowered their asking price for Rodrygo. The Spanish giants were demanding €90–100 million for the Brazilian around a year ago, but are now willing to let him leave for €50–55 million.

The Brazilian has been linked with Tottenham as well.

Rodrygo’s time at Real Madrid could end soon

Rodrygo was a constant feature in their XI under Carlo Ancelotti, but that hasn’t been the case under Xabi Alonso. While he has been given a few opportunities to cement his place, the Brazilian international has failed to impress.

As a result, he has been reduced to a substitute role and has only racked up 348 minutes of first-team action in his 12 outings. The 24-year-old is yet to find the back of the net this season. With him struggling to get going, his value has gone down drastically.

While Real Madrid would have preferred to make a significant profit from his sale, they do not want to risk his value dropping any further. As a result, they are prepared to offload him if the right offer arrives.

Chelsea could pounce on the opportunity to sign Rodrygo

Chelsea are one of the clubs that are keen on his signature. The Blues are constantly looking for young players with massive potential, and Rodrygo certainly fits the bill. They want to add more quality on the flanks and would love to have a proven star like the Brazilian on their roster.

The London club will continue to monitor his situation at Real Madrid and could make a move at the right time. Meanwhile, a move away might benefit the 24-year-old, as spending most of his time on the bench at Madrid is not helping his cause.