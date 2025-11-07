Ibrahima Konate in Liverpool training (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are in talks to sign Real Madrid and PSG defensive target Ibrahima Konate for free next summer.

Ibrahima Konate’s future has been a big talking point for months now. He has entered the final year of his deal at Liverpool and could end up leaving the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

While the Reds are keen on renewing his contract, they are yet to make any significant progress on that front, which is a massive boost for potential suitors. According to Bild via SportWitness, Bayern Munich have emerged as a potential destination for the French centre-back.

Bayern Munich are making moves to sign Ibrahima Konate

The German giants are already in talks with the player’s camp as they consider him an ideal replacement for Dayot Upamecano, whose contract is also running out. While their priority is to extend the 27-year-old’s stay, if they fail to do so, Bayern Munich will push to sign Konate.

While speaking about Bundesliga giants’ interest in the Liverpool mainstay, Tobi Altschäffl said: “We can report this as breaking news: Bayern are in talks with Konaté’s management.

“His contract is expiring, and Bayern could sign him on a free transfer. We’ve heard that Konaté’s agent is in talks with Real Madrid, PSG, and Bayern. He’s a hot prospect on the market, and Bayern are interested”.

Konate has established himself as one of the mainstays at Liverpool under Arne Slot. He is one of the first names on their team sheet, and the Dutch manager is pushing hard to ensure he pens a new deal.

Bayern Munich to face competition for Konate

However, the Merseyside club might struggle to convince him as Bayern Munich, PSG, and Real Madrid are all after his signature. Apart from the German club, his management has also held talks with the French and the Spanish giants.

PSG seek more quality and competition at the back, while Los Blancos see him as an ideal replacement for Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, who could leave the club upon the expiry of their contracts.