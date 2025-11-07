Euro giants ready to gamble with Man United transfer raid on one condition

Jadon Sancho in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly ready to bring Jadon Sancho back to the club for a third spell if he leaves Manchester United on a free transfer next summer.

The 25-year-old winger has had a nightmare spell at Man Utd, proving one of their worst flops of recent times considering the amount they paid for him and the hype and excitement that surrounded his arrival.

Sancho is currently on loan at Aston Villa and struggling to play regularly there, having also been out on loan at Chelsea last season in a mostly underwhelming spell.

Previously, however, Sancho looked like an elite talent as a youngster at Dortmund, and he did well there in a second spell on loan.

According to Football Insider, the Bundesliga giants are now keen to sign him again, but only if he becomes a free agent.

Jadon Sancho could leave Manchester United on a free transfer

It looks like Sancho’s time at United is coming to an end, with the former England international due to be out of contract at the end of this season.

The Red Devils have an option to extend his deal by one more year, but a recent report from talkSPORT claimed that they were leaning towards simply letting his current contract run out in summer 2026.

Dortmund could be keen to sign Sancho again if he’s available without them having to pay a transfer fee, which they perhaps understandably view as too much of a gamble.

Sancho may have shone with BVB in the past, but his recent form has been so disappointing, that it’s not too surprising that they’re not prepared to pay a fee for him.

MUFC fans will no doubt hope Sancho can just move on as quickly as possible, as there seems little point in keeping him on their books for one more year as it’s proven so hard to shift him and get his high wages off their wage bill.