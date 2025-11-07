Liverpool manager Arne Slot during a press conference (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot made the reporters in his press conference laugh after a slightly confusing and cryptic comment about Dominik Szoboszlai’s improved form in the last few games.

The Hungary international has been a key player since joining the Reds a couple of years ago, but he’s really stepped up to becoming one of the team’s most important players in recent wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid.

You can read tactical analysis of Szoboszlai’s Liverpool role here, and Slot was also asked about ahead of this weekend’s big game against Manchester City.

Watch the video clip below for Slot’s slightly strange response to a question about Szoboszlai’s huge impact in the last two games…

? "You have no clue!" – What did Arne Slot mean by this cryptic response to a question about Dominik Szoboszlai's form? ?? pic.twitter.com/9ubqgba45c — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 7, 2025

Slot praised Szoboszlai for the huge impact he’s made, and admitted he’d been better in the last two games for what he felt were “obvious” reasons, though he refused to elaborate on those reasons.

The LFC boss asked the reporter if he knew what he was talking about, and the reporter responded that he didn’t, which prompted laughter from everyone present.

Slot then went on to praise Szoboszlai’s work ethic off the ball, but it’s hard to know precisely why he gave this initial response to the question.

Can Dominik Szoboszlai help Liverpool beat Manchester City?

Szoboszlai has been in superb form when played centrally this season, and he was also a key part of that successful Liverpool midfield trio alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister that won the title last term.

It will be interesting to see if the 25-year-old can maintain this form this weekend when Liverpool take on Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

This will be a huge challenge, but Liverpool will surely be feeling more confident after such an impressive win over a big name like Real Madrid in midweek.

If Szoboszlai can carry on as he has, then he’ll surely give the Reds a big chance of getting something from their trip to Manchester.