Sven Botman in action for Newcastle against Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool remain interested in the potential transfer of Newcastle United central defender Sven Botman, who is also being tracked by Chelsea.

As first reported in my exclusive here for the Daily Briefing, Botman’s fine form at Newcastle has attracted interest from both Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Reds have monitored the Dutchman closely and could make a move, according to my sources, while Chelsea have also been mentioned as suitors.

However, the catch is that Newcastle also really want to keep Botman and are expected to hold talks over a new contract with the 25-year-old very soon as it’s a top priority for new sporting director Ross Wilson.

Sven Botman transfer situation explained – can Newcastle keep hold of Liverpool and Chelsea target?

Speaking to well-connected sources in the industry, it seems likely that Newcastle will do all they can to keep Botman, even if the interest from Liverpool and Chelsea is there.

“There’s been a delay to sorting out a new contract for Botman due to the change in sporting director at Newcastle,” one source told me.

“But a new deal for Botman is one of Ross Wilson’s top priorities. Newcastle are calm about the situation. They don’t want to sell, and he’s yet to signal that he wants to leave.”

Sven Botman could fit in well at Liverpool or Chelsea

Sources also told me: “Slot sees Botman as someone who’d fit in well. Liverpool have monitored him closely and could make a move.”

Another said: “Chelsea have been tracking Botman for a while.”

The Blues need an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo, so Botman could be an ideal fit.

The Magpies ace could also fit in well in Arne Slot’s side if Ibrahima Konate ends up leaving the club when his contract expires this summer.