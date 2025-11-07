(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Premier League giants Tottenham and Liverpool are keen on signing Nico Paz, who is determined to return to Real Madrid.

Nico Paz has taken his game to the next level since joining Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024. He had an impressive debut campaign in the Serie A and has backed it up with a sensational start to the new season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has been one of the best players in the Italian top flight this season. He has four goals and as many assists in his 10 league outings. His sensational rise and massive potential have placed him on the radar of some of the biggest clubs.

Chelsea are interested in Paz as well.

Premier League giants want to sign Nico Paz

According to Graeme Bailey via TBR, Liverpool and Tottenham are both keen on acquiring Paz’s services. However, they might struggle to land him, as Real Madrid still have significant control of his future, and the player is also keen on returning to the Spanish giants.

After coming up the ranks at Los Blancos, Paz joined Como in search of a prominent role. While the team in white did sanction his departure, they are well in control of his future as they have a number of clauses in his contract to bring him back.

Tottenham retain interest in Paz

The North London club have a long-standing interest in the Argentine international. They wanted to sign him last summer, but couldn’t get a deal over the line, as Real Madrid kept insisting on having a £40 million buy-back clause.

Spurs retain interest in the young attacking midfielder, who is considered a generational talent. Meanwhile, Liverpool are also keen on having him in their squad. They are keeping tabs on his situation at Como and could pounce on any opportunity to sign him.

Paz return to Real Madrid looks most likely

While speaking about Paz’s future, Bailey said: “Nico Paz is standing firm. Real have told him he is coming back, and he believes he is going to be a key player for them in the near future.

“We know that Liverpool and Manchester City have also looked, so safe to say if Paz does not head back to the Spanish capital, there is a very good chance he would be EPL-bound.”

While Paz has his heart set on a return to Real Madrid, who are also keen on bringing him back, a move to the Premier League could be on the cards if that doesn’t materialise, with several clubs interested in his signature.