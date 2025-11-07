“He’s a top guy” – Man United star praises Red Devils teammate who could soon seal transfer away

Manchester United players celebrate in the game vs Fulham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United centre-back Leny Yoro has singled out Kobbie Mainoo as a “top guy” and one of his closest friends in the Red Devils squad.

Yoro joined Man Utd from Lille last summer, and says he immediately became close with Mainoo, while he also spends a lot of time with other young players at the club, such as Amad Diallo and Ayden Heaven.

Still, there’ll undoubtedly be a few United fans who are interested to see Yoro praising Mainoo in particular amid some uncertainty over his Old Trafford future.

As reported here for the Daily Briefing, Mainoo is struggling for playing time under Ruben Amorim and could look to leave the club on loan this January.

Leny Yoro praises Manchester United teammate Kobbie Mainoo

Speaking about a wide range of topics in an interview with the Daily Mail, Yoro mentioned his friends in the United squad and revealed he’s particularly close with Mainoo.

“When I came here, he (Mainoo) was someone I was with all the time,” the 19-year-old said.

“He’s a top guy. We spend the holiday together. It’s important for us to have this type of relationship.

“I stay more with Kobbie, also Amad (Diallo), he speaks French. (Bryan) Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, Ayden (Heaven), the young guys.

“But I have a good relationship with everyone. The thing that’s good is there is no group of friends in the team. This is just one group of friends.”

Should United let Kobbie Mainoo go?

Mainoo has mostly shone when given a chance in the United team, and there’ll likely be many fans who are keen for him to stay.

It’s a bit surprising to see Amorim continuing to snub the England international, who is the latest in a long line of top players produced by the club’s academy.

If Mainoo were to go and join another big club and get his career back on track, it would surely look very bad for United and for Amorim in particular.

Perhaps the Portuguese tactician will take Yoro’s words on board here, as this is clearly someone who’s popular in the MUFC dressing room.