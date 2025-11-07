Manchester United star says they’re “really focused” on replicating this Arsenal tactic

Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Luke Shaw (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has revealed that the Red Devils are focusing on getting better at set pieces this season.

Arsenal have really led the way in that department in recent times, becoming known for utilising corners and free-kicks and even long-throws really well.

Yoro has admitted that he’s been impressed with how the Gunners and other teams have got better with their set-piece plays, and he’s suggested that Ruben Amorim is now working on getting his players to achieve something similar.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Yoro discussed a number of topics about United, whom he joined from Lille last summer when he also had other offers.

Leny Yoro on life at Manchester United and a desire to improve at set pieces

Yoro was considered an elite young talent during his time in Ligue 1 and some will have been surprised when he ended up moving to a struggling United side over someone like Real Madrid.

It seems clear that the Frenchman is happy with his choice, however, and he’s now looking to do his best to help the team keep on improving.

“I know Manchester United. I know sometimes you can have a bad season, but this club is a top club so you cannot have doubts about this,” Yoro said.

“I knew the project before I came. Of course, I cannot expect the first year to finish in 15th position. But you have confidence in this club.

“There are some choices you need to make in your career. I had a lot of clubs, not just Madrid or United.”

On United’s set pieces, Yoro added: “You can see with Arsenal, they do really well on this, even the long throw. You can save the game, you can kill your game, so we’re really focused on this.”

It will be interesting to see if MUFC can make this as much of a deadly weapon as Arsenal have in recent times, with Mikel Arteta’s side now arguably favourites for the Premier League title, whereas Amorim’s side would do well to get into the top four.