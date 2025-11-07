(Photos by Jan Kruger & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League giants could raid Wolverhampton Wanderers to sign their midfield mainstay Joao Gomes.

Wolves are yet to win a game this season and find themselves at the bottom of the Premier League table. With the club struggling to get going, there is a lot of uncertainty around the future of Joao Gomes.

Joao Gomes could leave Wolves in 2026

According to TEAMtalk, some of the biggest clubs in the country have the Brazilian international on their wishlist. Manchester United and Tottenham have been keeping a close eye on him, while Aston Villa and Liverpool have also been linked with the 24-year-old.

While Wolves haven’t been at their best, Gomes has still managed to put in some consistent performances. His work hasn’t gone unnoticed, and the club might struggle to keep hold of him for long.

The Brazilian midfielder is an integral part of their squad, but he might not stick around if the team gets relegated. In fact, Wolves could even struggle to keep hold of him beyond the winter window if the big clubs sense an opportunity to capitalise on their struggles.

Premier League giants want to sign Gomes

Signing a new midfielder is one of the priorities for Manchester United, and Gomes is an ideal fit for Ruben Amorim’s system, as he can contribute on both ends of the pitch. Thomas Frank isn’t pleased with the options he has in midfield, and the Wolves midfielder could be considered an upgrade on them.

Meanwhile, Liverpool seeks more quality and depth in the centre of the park, while Unai Emery would also love to have a Premier League-proven star like Gomes in his squad.

While a winter move looks unlikely, as Wolves won’t want to lose out on one of their best players mid-season, they will certainly find it difficult to keep him at the club beyond this season.

With four top Premier League clubs keen on his signature, it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the race.