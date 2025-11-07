Report: Man United have two options in mind for 25-year-old ace ahead of January window

Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures whilst in a huddle with teammates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have decided that they will let Jadon Sancho leave the club permanently as soon as possible.

The 25-year-old does not have a future at Old Trafford. He is currently on loan at Aston Villa, but he has struggled to play regularly with them. There have been rumours that he could return to Manchester United in January.

Man United want Jadon Sancho gone

In that case, Manchester United will look to sell him permanently in the middle of the season. If that is not possible, they will let him leave the club as a free agent in the summer of 2026, as per Football Insider. Manchester United have an option to trigger an extension in his deal, but they have no plans to do so.

They paid £73 million to sign the England international attacker from Borussia Dortmund. However, the transfer has not worked out at all. The player has not been able to adapt to English football. His loan spell with Chelsea last season was inconsistent, and the move to Aston Villa has not worked out either.

Where will Sancho end up?

Jadon Sancho in action for Aston Villa
Jadon Sancho in action for Aston Villa (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

It would be ideal for him to leave the Premier League permanently. He has been linked with a return to Germany in recent months. It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He was regarded as a world-class talent during his time in Germany. He will be hoping to get back to that level once again.

It is clear that the move to the Premier League has not worked out for him. Despite his technical attributes, he does not have the intensity or the physicality to thrive in English football. He should look to move to a more technical league. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

