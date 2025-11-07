Ruben Amorim looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona attacker Raphinha has been linked with a move away from the club, and Manchester United are keen on him.

As per Fichajes, they are preparing an offer of around €120 million to sign the player at the end of the season. The report claims that Barcelona could find it difficult to refuse an offer like that. Leeds United would benefit from the sale as well.

However, any move will depend on how Manchester United do this season. Raphinha will want to join a club where he will be able to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies.

If Manchester United fail to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming season, it will be difficult for them to attract top-quality players. Manchester United have been linked with the Brazilian for several weeks now.

Raphinha would be a superb signing

Raphinha is one of the best players in the world right now. He could help Manchester United improve. However, it will be interesting to see how the Red Devils accommodate him in the starting lineup. He finished fourth in the Ballon d’Or standings for 2025.

He plays a role similar to that of Matheus Cunha. It is unlikely that Manchester United will drop the Brazilian after signing him from Wolves at the start of the season.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Man United could use Raphinha

Manchester United will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the near future, and they need top-class players at their disposal. The Barcelona star could be the ideal acquisition for them. He is at the peak of his powers, and he could make an instant impact in the Premier League. He has played in the league before with Leeds United, and he knows the Premier League well. He should be able to settle in quickly.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.