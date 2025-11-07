“A must” – Ruben Amorim tells Manchester United owners to deliver “elite midfielder” signing

Ruben Amorim wants Manchester United to sign a midfielder (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly informed the club’s owners that a new elite signing in midfield is a must.

The Red Devils have shown some improvement in recent games, winning three and drawing one of their last four.

However, it’s still not been a great season overall for Man Utd, who will want to be back competing as serious Premier League title contenders again.

It’s hard to imagine Amorim being able to do that without better options in midfield, with Casemiro ageing and past his best, while Manuel Ugarte has struggled to impress since moving to Old Trafford last summer.

See below as journalist Indy Kaila has another update on United’s transfer plans, with Amorim supposedly telling the ownership how much he wants an elite midfielder to come in…

The reporter also posted images of Brighton’s Carlos Baleba and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, which suggests they’re two players to watch.

Who are Manchester United’s midfielder targets?

As recently reported here on the Daily Briefing, Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is emerging as a top target for MUFC ahead of January.

Anderson will also likely have interest from Manchester City and others, while United are also expected to have other options under consideration.

Baleba has been eyed by United in the past, and Fabrizio Romano recently reported via his official YouTube channel that the Brighton and Cameroon midfielder remains one to watch for Amorim’s side.

Romano has also mentioned Wharton in another YouTube video post, so one imagines it will end up being one of those three names that is targeted.

It’s hard to see anyone else who would quite live up to that ‘elite’ label, who would also be realistic and affordable.

Meanwhile, it remains our understanding that Kobbie Mainoo wants to leave, so it will be interesting to see if this happens and a replacement is brought in.