“Statement signing” lined up by Tottenham as they eye £70m Chelsea transfer target

Rodrygo Goes and David Alaba (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly lining up a move for a “statement signing” in upcoming transfer windows, which could threaten Chelsea’s plans.

A recent report from Fichajes claimed that Chelsea are interested in Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, a player they value at around £70m.

Still, it seems Tottenham could also be one to watch in the race for the Brazil international, as they’re looking to make a big splash in the transfer market.

That’s according to Dean Jones of TEAMtalk, with the transfer expert explaining that we’re likely to see Spurs try for a marquee addition to their squad.

He mentioned Rodrygo as one possible name, though it won’t necessarily be an easy deal to get done.

Tottenham linked with Rodrygo as they eye statement signing

Rodrygo isn’t currently playing regularly for Real Madrid, but he’s previously shone for Los Blancos, showing that he could surely be a good option for a number of top clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe.

Tottenham fans would surely be excited to welcome the 24-year-old, with Thomas Frank in need of a bit more spark and quality up front.

Discussing Spurs’ transfer plans, Jones explained: “Before the January transfer window opens, I think we will get a better realisation of how high Tottenham are ready to set the bar when it comes to making new signings.

“It is a difficult window to make a statement signing, but I would expect us to get a good idea soon of their intent in terms of where they are going to take the club in 2026 and beyond.

“I already reported about the wide attacking targets being an area of priority, and that absolutely is the case, and they have been drawing up names over the past two weeks. But even as part of that, they realise that some of the names are probably going to be off-limits in the next transfer window.

“I really think Spurs will seek to make some of the biggest signings in their history. They have to be careful as part of that because there will be a chance that with new investment comes a new premium that you are asked to pay for talent.

“But if the likes of Rodrygo at Real Madrid or Yildiz at Juve become a genuine possibility in January or in the summer, then I think Spurs will put themselves in the picture.”

Where next for Rodrygo?

As already mentioned, Chelsea could also be in the mix for Rodrygo, so who would he choose if it came down to the Blues or Spurs?

If Rodrygo wants to play more regular first-team football, then Tottenham would surely be the better choice, as it’s easy to see him becoming a key player there and having the attack built around him.

Rodrygo would be a clear upgrade on the likes of Dominic Solanke and Richarlison, so it seems like a no-brainer that he’d immediately be an automatic starter in Frank’s side.

Chelsea, however, might be seen as the more tempting project, as Enzo Maresca’s side are probably a safer bet in terms of regularly finishing in the top four and competing for major trophies.

That could appeal to Rodrygo, but there’d also be a lot more competition at Stamford Bridge due to the presence of so many other attacking players such as Joao Pedro, Alejandro Garnacho, Jamie Gittens, Pedro Neto, and Estevao Willian.