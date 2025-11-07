Thomas Frank, manager of Brentford applauds the away fans. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank’s Tottenham are keen on signing Juventus ace Kenan Yildiz, as they look to further bolster their attack.

Tottenham have had an impressive start to life under Thomas Frank. The former Brentford manager has got his ideas across to the players quite quickly, and the results are already showing.

To build on it, the North London club could now go big in the upcoming transfer windows. Strengthening their options on the flanks is one of Frank’s top priorities, and according to a report from TEAMtalk, Spurs have their eyes set on Juventus’ Kenan Yildiz.

Yildiz has been tipped to develop into a “truly top player”. Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on the Turkish attacker as well.

Frank is looking to add some world-class players to his squad, and he is set to have the full backing of the board. The North London club are ready to break the bank to strengthen their squad, as ENIC are ready to make further investments.

Since adding more quality on the flanks is their biggest priority, Tottenham are looking to bring Yildiz to the club. At just 20, he is already a mainstay at the Turin-based club, and his consistent performances suggest he could become one of the pillars of their project going forward.

His versatility and massive potential make him just the perfect fit for Frank’s team. While Spurs would love to sign him in the upcoming transfer window, it seems very unlikely. But they can certainly try to lure him away next summer, if he doesn’t end up signing a new deal at Juventus.

Real Madrid have been linked with Yildiz as well.

While speaking about Spurs’ transfer plans moving forward, transfer expert Dean Jones said: “I already reported about the wide attacking targets being an area of priority, and that absolutely is the case, and they have been drawing up names over the past two weeks. But even as part of that, they realise that some of the names are probably going to be off-limits in the next transfer window.

“I really think Spurs will seek to make some of the biggest signings in their history. They have to be careful as part of that because there will be a chance that with new investment comes a new premium that you are asked to pay for talent.

“But if the likes of Rodrygo at Real Madrid or Yildiz at Juve become a genuine possibility in January or in the summer, then I think Spurs will put themselves in the picture.”

Jones feels Tottenham are ready to break the bank to sign some world-class players moving forward, and Yildiz is one of the names on their radar. Not only will he add more quality on the flanks, but the Turkish international could also become one of the faces of their new project.

However, securing his signature won’t be straightforward, as Juventus are unlikely to part ways with one of their top players, and there will be plenty of competition for him.