Tottenham Hotspur are all set to break the bank to sign Real Sociedad attacking mainstay Takefusa Kubo.

While things didn’t work out for the Japanese international at Real Madrid, he has certainly revived himself since joining Real Sociedad in the summer of 2022. His consistent performances, along with his massive potential, have attracted a lot of interest. Kubo has been hailed as a future “superstar”.

Tottenham are one of the clubs that are keen on signing Kubo. The Premier League outfit have made multiple attempts to secure his services in the past, but they couldn’t get a deal over the line. However, they are now set to revive their interest in his services.

Arsenal have been linked with Kubo as well.

Tottenham plot a winter raid for Takefusa Kubo

According to a report from Fichajes, Spurs are ready to go all out to sign him in the upcoming transfer window. They are gearing up to make a €60 million offer to bring him to the North London club. Since they are ready to trigger his release clause, Real Sociedad won’t be able to stand in Kubo’s way.

The 24-year-old has been one of their standout performers in recent seasons. While his contract at the Spanish club runs until the summer of 2029, Kubo is ready to take the next step in his career, and the idea of joining a Premier League club is tempting for him.

Kubo could help transform Tottenham

Thomas Frank seeks more quality in the final third. He wants to bring in someone who can not only add goals, but also add a lot of creativity. Kubo certainly fits the bill, and his ability to feature on either flank as well as a number ten could come in handy.

They are ready to trigger his release clause, which suggests they are quite serious about their pursuit. While Real Sociedad would love to have him around for a few more years, they are unlikely to have that big a say because of the finances involved.