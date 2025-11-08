Liverpool players in a team huddle before the Crystal Palace game (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been in exceptional form this season.

The 23-year-old has been outstanding for Liverpool since joining the club, but he has taken his game to another level this season. Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy has recently hailed him as the club’s “most important player” this season.

Barcelona eyeing Ryan Gravenberch move

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are now hoping to secure his signature. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on their interest with an official proposal for the 23-year-old. Liverpool will not make it easy for him to leave the club, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Gravenberch is enjoying his best football right now, and he is well settled in the Premier League. He has no reason to leave Liverpool. He is a key player for them, and there have been rumours of a potential contract extension. Liverpool need to keep players like him at the club if they want to do well. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to commit his long-term future to the club.

Barcelona cannot afford Gravenberch

Meanwhile, Barcelona are going through financial difficulties, and it will be difficult for them to pay a substantial amount of money for the Netherlands International. Liverpool are unlikely to let him leave for cheap. It would take an absurd amount of money for the Spanish outfit to convince the Premier League champions.

It seems highly unlikely that Barcelona will be able to get the deal across the line.

There is no doubt that 23-year-old is a quality player who is capable of playing for the biggest clubs in the world, and he would help Barcelona improve. But the deal is simply out of their reach financially right now.