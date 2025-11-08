Chelsea's Enzo Maresca at a press conference (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea are plotting a move to bring Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger back to the club.

Chelsea have had quite a few problems at the back this season, largely due to Levi Colwill’s serious injury. Their defensive struggles have forced them to consider reinforcing their backline going forward.

Not only do they want more quality and depth at the back, but the London club are also considering adding an experienced leader to the mix. According to a report from Fichajes, the Blues are exploring the possibility of bringing Antonio Rudiger back to the club.

Rudiger did well at Chelsea

The German international was a part of the Chelsea setup for around five years, and he even played a big part in their Champions League triumph back in the 2020/21 season. He left the club in 2022 to join Real Madrid as a free agent.

The 32-year-old has been one of the mainstays at the Spanish club in recent seasons. But with his contract running out at the end of the ongoing campaign, Rudiger’s future has become a big talking point. The German managed to win a Champions League trophy with Real Madrid as well.

He has been linked with the return to Chelsea for several months now.

Chelsea want to re-sign Antonio Rudiger

Since a renewal hasn’t been agreed yet, Chelsea sees this as a great opportunity to re-sign him. They have maintained a cordial relationship with his camp and are hoping to lure him back to Stamford Bridge.

He is currently valued at around €24 million, and the London club see this as a great opportunity to sign an experienced campaigner for free.

However, it won’t be that straightforward as Real Madrid are considering handing him a new deal, and the 32-year-old will give his preference to the team in white. Chelsea are well aware of the situation and have already opened talks with his representatives to stay updated.