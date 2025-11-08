Contact made: League winners establish contact with Man United star for sensational January move

Serie A champions Napoli have reignited their interest in Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, with talks reportedly underway over a possible January loan deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Italian giants view Mainoo as their top priority heading into the winter transfer window, having failed to bring him to Naples last summer.

Napoli’s renewed pursuit of the 20-year-old England international comes amid growing concerns over their midfield depth.

Kobbie Mainoo is a priority target for Napoli

Manager Antonio Conte faces a challenging few months with Kevin De Bruyne sidelined through a long-term injury and Frank Anguissa set to miss several weeks due to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Those absences have prompted Napoli to step up their search for a dynamic and technically gifted midfielder and Mainoo is the ideal midfielder they are looking for.

Mainoo, who rose through Manchester United’s academy, has become one of the club’s brightest prospects in recent years. However, despite his potential and talent, the midfielder has struggled for playing time under Ruben Amorim this season.

That has attracted interest from other clubs and even Mainoo is open to the possibility of leaving the Red Devils for a move away from Old Trafford.

Napoli are exploring a short-term loan arrangement, believing Mainoo could benefit from consistent minutes in Serie A while helping them navigate a crucial stretch of the season.

Man United have no intention to let Mainoo leave

However, sources close to United suggest that manager Amorim is reluctant to sanction the move, as he sees Mainoo as an integral part of his long-term plans.

Man United had already turned down multiple approaches for the midfielder, including interest from Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, emphasizing their confidence in his potential.

Nonetheless, Napoli’s persistence cannot be ignored. Club officials believe that offering Mainoo regular game time in a competitive environment could be mutually beneficial for all parties.

If a deal cannot be struck, Napoli are expected to pivot towards Lorenzo Pellegrini of Roma, who remains an alternative target.

