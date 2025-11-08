Defender ready to reject Liverpool and sign Tottenham deal

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been handed a major boost in their efforts to keep hold of star defender Micky van de Ven, amid growing interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid, according to leading transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Both European giants are believed to be in the market for a new centre-back in 2026, with Van de Ven emerging as a top target after his stellar performances.

Since joining Spurs from Wolfsburg in 2023, the Dutchman has become one of the Premier League’s fastest and most reliable defenders, praised for his pace and recovery ability.

Liverpool are said to be particularly interested as they plan for life beyond Ibrahima Konaté, whose current deal runs out at the end of next season.

Liverpool have been impressed with Micky van de Ven

Arne Slot is an admirer of Van de Ven’s style of play, viewing him as an ideal fit for his aggressive, ball-playing system.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also been monitoring the 24-year-old as they continue their long-term succession planning for veterans like David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger.

However, Tottenham remain optimistic about retaining their defensive talisman.

Bailey told TBR:

“A new deal for Van de Ven is emerging as one of Tottenham’s priorities under Vinai Venkatesham’s reign, and talks have already been taking place since the summer.

“But this is both ways, Van de Ven is very happy at Tottenham, he has settled in brilliantly since he arrived, having now emerged as one of the Premier League’s best, and his partnership with Cristian Romero is on par with anything in the game.

“Romero plays a part here; his decision not to seek a move in the summer has an impact on Van de Ven, who is ready to follow in his steps and sign, and he will be rewarded with similar terms to those of his Argentine colleague.

“Yes, both Spurs and Van de Ven are aware of interest; there is no denying that. Spurs believe he is one of the best anywhere in Europe, and they are recognising this with this prospective new deal. Talks are set to accelerate this month.”

Tottenham on the verge of offering new contract

Spurs are already preparing to offer Van de Ven a new long-term contract that would place him among the club’s highest earners.

His current teammate Cristian Romero has reportedly played a key role in convincing him to stay, after the Argentine’s own decision to reject interest from top clubs in the summer.

Talks over a new deal are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks, with Spurs keen to secure his future before rival clubs firm up their interest.

