Defender ready to reject Liverpool and sign Tottenham deal

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Posted by
Liverpool breaking news
(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly been handed a major boost in their efforts to keep hold of star defender Micky van de Ven, amid growing interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid, according to leading transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

Both European giants are believed to be in the market for a new centre-back in 2026, with Van de Ven emerging as a top target after his stellar performances.

Since joining Spurs from Wolfsburg in 2023, the Dutchman has become one of the Premier League’s fastest and most reliable defenders, praised for his pace and recovery ability.

Liverpool are said to be particularly interested as they plan for life beyond Ibrahima Konaté, whose current deal runs out at the end of next season.

Liverpool have been impressed with Micky van de Ven

Arne Slot is an admirer of Van de Ven’s style of play, viewing him as an ideal fit for his aggressive, ball-playing system.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have also been monitoring the 24-year-old as they continue their long-term succession planning for veterans like David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger.

However, Tottenham remain optimistic about retaining their defensive talisman.

Bailey told TBR:

“A new deal for Van de Ven is emerging as one of Tottenham’s priorities under Vinai Venkatesham’s reign, and talks have already been taking place since the summer.

“But this is both ways, Van de Ven is very happy at Tottenham, he has settled in brilliantly since he arrived, having now emerged as one of the Premier League’s best, and his partnership with Cristian Romero is on par with anything in the game.

“Romero plays a part here; his decision not to seek a move in the summer has an impact on Van de Ven, who is ready to follow in his steps and sign, and he will be rewarded with similar terms to those of his Argentine colleague.

“Yes, both Spurs and Van de Ven are aware of interest; there is no denying that. Spurs believe he is one of the best anywhere in Europe, and they are recognising this with this prospective new deal. Talks are set to accelerate this month.”

More Stories / Latest News
Sources: Liverpool identify Ibrahima Konate replacement as defender edges closer to exit
Man United manager Ruben Amorim looks on
Report: Man United set to compete with Real Madrid for 27-year-old Bundesliga star
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta at a training session
“Things change” – Mikel Arteta names the Arsenal star who has become more of a leader

Tottenham on the verge of offering new contract

Micky van de Ven in action for Tottenham
Micky van de Ven in action for Tottenham (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Spurs are already preparing to offer Van de Ven a new long-term contract that would place him among the club’s highest earners.

His current teammate Cristian Romero has reportedly played a key role in convincing him to stay, after the Argentine’s own decision to reject interest from top clubs in the summer.

Talks over a new deal are expected to accelerate in the coming weeks, with Spurs keen to secure his future before rival clubs firm up their interest.

Tottenham could explore January move for attacker backed to become a “truly top player”

More Stories Micky van de Ven

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *