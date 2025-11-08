Football Memorabilia – Seasonal Collecting Guide

A fan dressed as Santa Claus at a football game (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

With Christmas almost upon us, there has never been a better time to look at some choice gifts for the festive season! What better way than to look at the burgeoning football memorabilia collecting market!

With less than two months before the big event, sports memorabilia companies are filling their shelves to cope with the rush, Getting in early is key as many of the most exclusive items go quickly, and of course you don’t have to spend a fortune to make a loved one happy. Depending on their interest, there is a massive collection of signed sports memorabilia on offer from the biggest players and teams. You don’t have to spend the earth (although it’s easy to!) to buy something that forms a connection.

Of course, the ultimate in collecting is that shirt from one for the biggest stars of the game, from Maradona and Pele to Gerrard, Beckham, or god Cristiano Ronaldo. Why Ronaldo? Because he has become something of a messiah when it comes to the collectors’ market, with his shirts, balls and signed boots going for some of the highest sums we have seen! The prices for the some of these big stars are off the scale and unreachable for the average collector, so they tend to work up to the bigger items slowly, starting with more accessible pieces of memorabilia such as signed football photographs, autographs, and signed programmes. It isn’t everyone that can afford Maradona’s Hand of God shirt from the 1986 World Cup final, which went under the hammer for over £7 million!

The essential lesson here is to buy what you like and get the buying right! There is huge rivalry between Manchester United and Manchester City fans, and of course Liverpool and any Manchester team. No fan of one side would be seen dead sporting a signed shirt from a player from the other! So watch out when you’re parting with your had earned cash. It kind of goes without saying but you’d be surprised how often people get the buying of Christmas gifts wrong. Most people would just smile sweetly and let it go, but not footie fans!

Signed football memorabilia forms a lasting reminder of that team, player, or moment, creating a permanent and special link between buyer and item.

We take a look at some of the best pick-ups in the football memorabilia market right now. Staring with items at the lower end of the spectrum.

£10-£250

Signed Melvine Malard Man Utd Shirt £149.99, Signed Joey Barton Photo £19.99, Signed Ashley Young Football £39.99, Signed Aaron Cresswell Framed Boot £99.99 (Courtesy of Firma Stella)

It’s surprising what you can find at the bottom end of the price range, from a plethora of signed photographs, from some surprisingly high profile players. You can often pick up bargains, especially if you are new to football memorabilia collecting. Just have a look at some of the items below. You can even pick up some signed football shirts at decent prices. The trick is to try and spot an up-and-coming player who has not reached their full potential yet. The next Ronaldo, Pele, or David Beckham! From signed footballs to football boots, programmes and even books. There is a lot to choose from. Just make sure your partner is a fan!

£251-£1000

David Beckham Framed Display Shirt £299.99, Signed Denis Law Shirt £299.99, Signed Ryan Giggs Shirt £449.99, Signed Frank Lampard & Steven Gerrard Framed shirts £999.99. (Courtesy of Firma Stella)

With a little more money to spend the options open up and there is a lot more to choose from. One of the current trends is having more than one shirt in one frame. These might be from the same player, where home and away shirts feature in the same frame, or indeed from two separate players from the same club. They look great hung upon the wall in the home or office!

£1001 and Above

Signed Fernandes & Cantona Shirts £1299.99, Signed Salah & Haaland shirts £2999.99, Signed Ronaldo shirt £1999.99, Framed Pele & Diego Maradona Signed Shirts £3999.99 (Courtesy of Firma Stella)

At the top end of the scale, the sky’s the limit. Some of the bigger combinations go for as much as £4,000 or £5,000. It’s no surprise that the highest prices are for the biggest stars of the game, with Cristiano Ronaldo the top of the tree. International superstars like Pele and Maradona also go for high sums. These duo frame versions below, couple the two in one frame, for the ultimate in football memorabilia collecting. Of course neither are signing anything any more so expect these shirt frames to rise in value as time goes on.

From stocking fillers to major purchases. There is something for everyone when it comes to signed football memorabilia collecting. You just need to know where to look!