Just In: Liverpool & Chelsea target involved in talks to sign ‘significantly improved’ contract

Aston Villa have reached a major breakthrough in their contract negotiations with Morgan Rogers, as the club prepares to reward the forward with a “significantly improved” long-term deal, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old is expected to officially sign the new contract within the next few days, keeping him at Villa Park until 2031, a huge show of faith in one of the Premier League’s most exciting young English talents.

Rogers’ rise over the past year has been nothing short of spectacular. Since arriving from Middlesbrough in early 2024, the former Manchester City academy product has transformed himself into one of Unai Emery’s most reliable and versatile attackers.

Morgan Rogers has been in fine form for Aston Villa

The Villa midfielder scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists last season and that form has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have reportedly shown interest in signing the Villa star but Emery and his management are wasting no time to keep him at the club for a long time.

Chelsea were reportedly ready to hold talks with Aston Villa for Rogers but this latest development may change their stance and push them away.

Sources close to Villa reveal that the new deal will make Rogers one of the club’s highest-paid players, reflecting his growing status at the club.

Liverpool & Chelsea have no chance of signing Rogers

Since making the move from the Championship, Rogers has seamlessly adapted to Premier League football, establishing himself as a key attacking weapon capable of playing across multiple positions, from wide forward to attacking midfield.

The new contract represents another major statement of intent from Aston Villa, who are determined to keep their best players amid growing European interest.

As Aston Villa continue their upward trajectory, the 23-year-old looks set to be one of the defining figures of the club’s next era.

