Karl Etta Eyong has been linked with the move to the Premier League in recent months.

The 22-year-old has been outstanding in La Liga with Levante. He is already one of the best attacking players in the league, and he could improve with further coaching experience. Eyong has six goals and three assists in 12 matches this season.

Karl Etta Eyong is in demand

Naturally, he is on the radar of top teams. According to GMS, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing the forward. The player has now revealed in an interview with Ben Jacobs that he dreams of a move to Chelsea.

His comments will certainly serve as encouragement for the London club. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him. They have recently invested in two strikers, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to bring in another one.

Eyong fancies a Chelsea move

Eyong said: “Growing up, Chelsea was the English team I probably watched the most because of Drogba, and Eto’o was there was a year as well. Chelsea have often signed incredible African players. There are so many big clubs in England, but as for [joining] Chelsea, why not? It would be a dream for me to play for Chelsea.”

Eyong is a talented player with a bright future. He could develop into a top-class striker with the right guidance. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and it will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to make a move for him in future.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is also keen on the player. It will be interesting to see if his compatriot Bryan Mbeumo can play a key role in convincing the striker to join the club. Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with an exit, and Manchester United will need to replace him.

At Arsenal, Viktor Gyokeres will need more support in the attack. Signing another quality striker would be ideal.