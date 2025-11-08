Leeds United ‘approach’ Jurgen Klopp with job offer

Leeds United flag in the corner (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly made an ambitious attempt to lure Jurgen Klopp back into football management but the former Liverpool boss has rejected their approach, according to a respected account on X with a team of five elite reporters.

Leeds contacted Klopp about replacing Daniel Farke, whose future at Elland Road is under increasing scrutiny.

Despite Leeds’ promising start to the season, their recent run of poor form has left the club slipping down the Premier League table, leading to mounting pressure on Farke from fans and club officials alike.

Leeds United are currently 16th in the Premier League, just four points above the relegation zone.

Leeds United rejected by Jurgen Klopp

The insider report stated:

“Exclusive: Red Bull is a minority shareholder in Leeds United. Jurgen Klopp is Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull. Jurgen Klopp was approached by Leeds United to see if he was interested in becoming the manager. Klopp rejected the opportunity.”

Following his emotional departure from Liverpool, Klopp has taken up a broader football role, working as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull, overseeing the network of clubs that includes RB Leipzig, RB Salzburg, and New York Red Bulls.

The 58-year-old German has maintained that he intends to take a sabbatical from frontline coaching, despite being linked with several major positions since leaving Anfield.

Sources close to Klopp have reiterated that he remains content away from day-to-day management, although a return to coaching in the future has not been completely ruled out.

Leeds United, backed by Red Bull’s minority investment, saw Klopp’s connection with the brand as a potential bridge to reignite his managerial spark.

Leeds have shown they have high ambitions

However, insiders at Elland Road admit the approach was a long shot, a bold but ultimately unsuccessful attempt to attract one of the world’s most decorated coaches to Yorkshire.

The club’s hierarchy continues to support Farke publicly, though behind the scenes, contingency planning is underway.

Leeds’ sporting director has reportedly been exploring alternative options should results fail to improve before the January transfer window.

While Klopp’s refusal doesn’t come as a surprise, it does highlight Leeds’ ambitions under their new ownership structure.

